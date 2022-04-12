Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remark that Hindi was the connecting language, Oscar winner and one of India’s top music directors AR Rahman has said that Tamil is the connecting language.

Rahman, who was about to leave after participating in the CII-DAKSHIN South India Media and Entertainment Summit, was asked for his reaction to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks on Hindi being the connecting language.

AR Rahman said, “Tamil is the connecting language” as he got into the car.

The Home Minister’s remarks that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English have not gone down well with people in the southern states of the country.

Several people including writers, actors, directors, and film celebrities have spoken up against Hindi’s imposition.

In fact, AR Rahman himself tweeted a poster highlighting the significance of Tamil and what the language means to Tamilians soon after Amit Shah’s remarks.

Previously, Music maestro AR Rahman took to his social media to share pictures of himself with his son AR Ameen at the Grammys 2022.

The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ tweeted a selfie where he and his son can be seen sitting at the ceremony.

The two also posed for the camera at the Red Carpet event of the Grammys. While the composer was seen wearing a yellow and brown coloured formal blazer with abstract print, his son sported a multicoloured shirt.

Several of his fans commented on the pictures saying that the Oscar-winning composer should meet K-pop sensation BTS and collaborate with them for a project.

The much-awaited Grammys Awards were hosted by Trevor Noah with artistes like Silk Sonic, BTS, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. performing at the event.

