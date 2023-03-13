Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are power couples who never fail to set couple goals. While they are not too active on social media, they sometimes steal moments in public. One such cutest moment was witnessed during the India-Australia test match.

It is well known that Virat never misses a chance to showcase his love for his wife Anushka on the field. The skipper scored a Test century after more than three years. Upon reaching the milestone, the Indian cricketer took off his helmet, raised his bat and flashed a bright smile, as he acknowledged the cheering audience.

Virat Kohli did not stop there. He then reached out for his wedding band under his sweat-soaked jersey and kissed it, while looking up at the sky. His adorable gesture did not go unnoticed by his fans. In fact, many netizens began gushing over it and the visuals went viral on social media.

Take a look at the video below:

As soon as the video was shared on Reddit, the users began to hail Virat for the adorable gesture towards his wife Anushka Sharma. A user wrote, “5 years since the marriage and since he first did this celebration and the man keeps going back to kissing his wedding band on every big occasion”, while another user wrote, “Anushka really won in life”.

A third user praised Anushka, “She really Domesticated the DILLI KA LAUNDA”. Another user commented, “Their relationship is all hearts they have matured & evolved together, appear to have a healthy relationship with lots of respect & love. It’s endearing. Also Virat GOAT!!!”

Previously, Anushka Sharma praised her husband Virat Kohli for playing so well at his Test century despite not feeling well. Sharing a photo of the cricketer on her Instagram story, Chakda ‘Xpress actress wrote, “Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always.”

