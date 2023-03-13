Actor, comedian, and host Kapil Sharma has been ruling the hearts of his fans for years now. His ongoing talk show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show,’ is a massive hit among viewers and one of the most entertaining television serials. But while the actor is known to make everyone laugh, in his recent appearance on ‘Aap Ki Adalat,’ he revealed how he battled against depression and couldn’t work. He also said that actor Shah Rukh Khan met him personally during his lowest phase and consoled him for an hour. Scroll ahead to know what advice SRK gave him.

Kapil recently appeared on a show and answered some tricky questions from host Rajat Sharma. He accused the actor of arriving late for shootings and making A-list actors wait for hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the conversation in Aap Ki Adalat, Kapil Sharma said, “There was a time when big stars like Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan kept waiting on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, but you never showed up for the shoot.” Kapil answered that he did cancelled the shootings because he was dealing with mental health issues.

Kapil Sharma further added, “Maine kisi ko wait nahi karaya, but bohot saare shoots cancel hue hai (I have never made anyone wait, but many shoots got cancelled).” He explained that his close ones urged him to work and did not understand his situation. He started consuming alcohol to handle the pressure.

While talking about depression and anxiety, Kapil Sharma said that he couldn’t make anyone laugh as he was struggling internally. “Mera kaam tha logon ko hasana. Jab aap andar se khush nahi ho, aap kaise kisi ko hasa sakte ho (My work was to make people laugh. But when a person is not happy on the inside, how can he make someone else laugh),” he said.

Kapil said he was sad about cancelling Shah Rukh Khan‘s shoot but felt better when the ‘Pathan’ actor met him personally for an hour. He lifted his spirits and reminded Kapil how much his fans loved him. Shah Rukh said, “Why are you taking so much tension? People love you so much.”

Kapil Sharma will be next seen in his movie, ‘Zwigato,’ along with actress Shahana Goswami.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Reacts To Box Office Failure Of Big Budget Bollywood Films, Says “It’s Our Fault Only, We Cant…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News