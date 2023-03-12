Kapil Sharma has always been in the news for right as well as wrong reasons. After gaining fame and becoming a household name with his show Comedy Night With Kapil, he began to make headlines for his drinking problem. After the debacle of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi, the comedian-turned-actor is back to films with Nandita Das’ ‘Zwigato’. Recently, Kapil recalled an incident when he went to meet Amitabh Bachchan after getting drunk with his wife Ginni Chatrath.

In a latest interview, Kapil had opened up about suffering from depression while speaking at length about his downfall and the darkest days of his life. In a recent chat, the comedian revealed that he once received an encouraging message from Big B after apologising to him.

Kapil Sharma, who’s promoting Zwigato widely, appeared on India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat show where he shared some hilarious anecdotes while opening up about his life on national TV. Kapil recalled an incident and told Rajat Sharma, “Mujhe drinking problem kabhi nahi raha, anxiety ka problem raha jis wajha se mujhe aisa lagta tha ki main kisi ke saamne nahi jaa paunga, baat nahi kar paaungi, stage pe mic nahi pakad paunga. Bachchan sahab ne bola ki main subha aaraha hoon. Kyuki meri film ke voice over ke liye aarahe the toh mera farz banta hai ki main jaake unke welcome ke liye khada rahun. Main bahar nahi nikal pata tha ghar se, awastha waise thi toh mujhe laga 2 (drinks) le lete hai pohch jaate hai.”

“Subhe ki baat hai, woh 8 baje pohch gaye aur andar dubbing kar chuke the. Jab main pohcha toh unhone bola ho gayi hai ab woh apni film ki karrahe hai. Maine kaha mujhe Bachchan sahab se milke ‘Thank you’ bolna hai. Maine jaake unke pair chuee aur bola ‘Thank you’,” added the comedian. Watch it below:

Kapil added, “Fir maine message karke unse maafi bhi maangi aur bola “Sir, sorry mujhe aise aapke saamne nahi aana chhaiye tha.” Fir unhone Hindi mein bada aacha message likha ki “jeevan chunotiyon ka hi doora naam hai. Toh aap uthke dobara khade hoyi.”

