One of the prestigious award show, the 95th Academy Awards, was held recently. Like always, it grabbed headlines after it announced its winners. Well, the event turned out to be a big deal for Indians after SS Rajamouli’s RRR took home a trophy for its peppy song ‘Naatu Naatu’. Soon after the news took social media by storm, photos of Ram Charan and his wife Upasana seeking blessings at a temple surfaced on the web. And now, guess who has commented on their photos? Well, she’s Kangana Ranaut.

While the entire nation continues to dance in happiness, some BTS videos have flooded the web and how. The event was attended by the RRR gang, including SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan with his wife Upasana and many others. Cherry on the cake was Deepika Padukone, who represented India and introduced Naatu Naatu to the global audience present at the award show.

After the big Oscar win, Ram Charan took to social media and shared a video where he and his wife Upasana are seen offering prayers to Lord Ram, Lakshman and Hanuman and seeking blessings. In the clip, he’s heard saying, “Wherever I go, my wife and I set up a small temple, It keeps us connected to our energies and to India.” Kangana Ranaut reacted to their photos where they are seen bowing down to a portable temple they always carry.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Insta stories to reach Ram Charan and Upasana’s viral photos. She reshared an Insta post and wrote, “This is so common in South, Today I went to Raghav Lawrence sir (Chandramukhi 2 Hero) van and I was pleasantly surprised to see a small Krishna temple set up there with flowers and other pooja samagri… Hare Krishna”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ram Charan and Upasana’s photos? Do let us know.

