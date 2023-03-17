Actor Hansika Motwani faced a lot of flak when in early 2023 she announced that her real-life wedding with businessman Sohael Kathuria will be aired on a streaming platform to show her loyal fans what exactly went behind the scenes. Titled ‘Love Shaadi Drama’, the documented series in the latest episode showed how Hansika’s mother Mona Motwani had an issue with Sohael’s family being late to the ceremonies. Read on to know the scoop.

The wedding reality show of the actor which is currently being streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar showed how Mona Motwani was seen calling Kathuria’s mother to complain about being not on time. Hansika and Sohael Kathuria tied the knot on December 4, 2022, in Rajasthan with pre-wedding festivities, including a polo match during mehendi sangeet and haldi.

Hansika Motwani’s mother came up with an unusual demand shown in the episode which is demanding 5 lakh rupees for every minute of delay. According to The Indian Express, Mona can be seen telling them over a call, “I have a humble request to make. Kathurias are people who are very late and Motwani’s are very punctual. She adds, “If you come late today, you must pay me Rs 5 lakh for every minute of delay. I make this request because the inauspicious hour is between 4:30 p.m to 6 p.m. So I request if you could come a little early.”

While Hansika Motwani’s documented series has been slammed on various occasions, an Instagram user named Freddy indirectly took potshots at her posh wedding while spilling the beans on her mother’s unruly behaviour throughout the wedding. Bollywood director and ace choreographer Farah Khan was then quick to comment on it saying, “U may as well have written the name” adding a laughing emoticon at the end.

One user commented, “Hahahaha well said @freddy_birdy this show is so bad that it is GOOD.”

Another stated, “I don’t know how they approved the cut, they are very visibly very unlikable” as another added, “Haha watched the first episode and the only one sensible person in that episode seemed eve Driver. did not finish that episode too.”

One posted, “Maine dekha nahi hai aur ab dekhna bhi nahi hai! But i know what ur referring to and it couldn’t have been a kinder review than this one.”

Hansika, on the other hand, expressed her emotions when she saw Sohael waiting at the mandap. “It was so surreal. It hit me so hard and I was like ‘I am getting married to the love of my life’” adding, “It was the best feeling. Things are getting real. I am getting married. I don’t know how to explain it. And it was just something so different and I broke down.”

Reacting to the criticism of how she chose to project her wedding for the show ‘Love Shaadi Drama’. Hansika earlier told the same publication, “Let them keep talking. It doesn’t matter to me. It’s really okay. I know it’s coming from my heart and it’s legit reality.”

