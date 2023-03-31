Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is finally in theatres all across the country. Based on initial impressions, the film was touted to be a box office smasher but in reality, things have turned out to be quite disappointing. The film has off to start lower than expected and now, it can’t afford to witness a big dip in numbers. But is it really heading in the right direction? Let’s check it out by taking a look at the day 2 advance booking.

Drishyam 2, which was released in November 2022, did exceptionally well and surprised one and all by making over 200 crores nett at the Indian box office. This momentum was expected to get carried forward for Ajay’s latest release, but the response has been slow ever since the advance booking was opened.

As per the trade update, Bholaa closed its day 2 advance booking by selling tickets worth 1.71 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). It’s a drop compared to day 1’s 2.35 crores gross and it would have been good if the number stayed above 2 crores. Now, it will be interesting to see if the film manages to compensate for the dip through a good walk-in audience.

In major centres like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, Bholaa is underperforming big time and one only hopes it picks up the pace as the weekend mode is on.

Meanwhile, apart from this Ajay Devgn starrer, another big release Dasara arrived in theatres yesterday. It’s Nani’s first pan-India film and it has taken a superb start on day 1.

