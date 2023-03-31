It was a fair second week for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway as around 6.75 crores came in. The first week had seen 10.51 crore been collected at the box office so this is good hold as the fall is around 35%. Films usually drop by around 50% on a week by week basis so this is much better.

That said, since the film has been playing at lower levels and moreover the appreciation is also there, it would have been better had the drop been in 20-25% range. That would have kept it in contention for 25 crores lifetime though now it will collect somewhere around 22-24 crores.

So far, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has brought in 17.25 crores* and that’s a fine number if one could consider the budget at which it has been made and also how this could so easily have been tagged as an OTT movie and premiered straight to digital. However the makers decided to bring this one in theatres and in that aspect these are bonus numbers indeed.

For Rani Mukerji, this is a good run indeed right from the time of Mardaani. She has delivered successes with Hichki and Mardaani 2 thereafter and though Bunty aur Babli 2 was a rather unnecessary film that should have been best avoided, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway brings her back on track and extends her long innings.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

