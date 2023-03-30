They say content is king in today’s time but several Bollywood films are still struggling to find success. Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada to Rani Mukerji led Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway are struggling to pull audiences to theatres. The latest addition is Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa, which has also started on a slow note. Scroll below for details on morning occupancy trends.

As previously reported, this Ajay Devgn directorial has underperformed in terms of advance booking trends. Before kick-starting of shows today, only about 84K tickets were sold all across the country. The action thriller is majorly dependent on spot bookings and highly favourable word of mouth.

Bholaa is registering morning occupancy in the range of 11-13% on Day 1. This indeed is a slow start, and the bookings could be way better, given there’s no major competition at the ticket windows. In addition, a superstar like Ajay Devgn is expected to pull audiences in larger numbers.

Only hope for Bholaa is to make the most of a partial holiday due to Ram Navami. If the spot bookings increase and maintain a good momentum of bookings during the evening and night shows, there are hope for this film to gather a decent opening total.

High expectations remain tomorrow with the initiation of the weekend, which could witness more bookings and better collections at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has been making noise over his latest remark on ensuring that he’s not copying any action scenes from Hollywood films. He said he’s inherited the skills of his father and believes in providing fresh content, rather than copying sequences from films like James Bond or Mission Impossible.

