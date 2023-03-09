The Mission: Impossible film franchise is set to end soon, with Tom Cruise playing Ethan Hunt for the last time in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. While the Christopher McQuarrie directed movies action spy film is scheduled for a June 2024 release, Mission: Impossible 8 is already in production. And seems like Tom has once more put his life in danger for it.

While we have already seen him jump a 15-foot gap from one side of the cliff to another bare hand (MI 2), get a knife centimetres away from his (MI 3), run up a skyscraper (Ghost Protocol), hang off an aircraft (Rogue Nation) and helicopter (Fall Out) and do many more dangerous stunts – MI 8 is taking it to a who another level.

As per a recent screenrant report, there will be a wild stunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two and it will see the franchise star Tom Cruise walking on the outside of an aeroplane in mid-air. That’s right. Cruise will be seen not only hanging or looking out a plane in Mission: Impossible 8 but will walk on it outside while it’s mid-air.

While speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference (via Deadline), Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish teased this wild Mission: Impossible 8 stunt. He said, “Tom’s walking on the outside of an aeroplane — in the air, not on a green screen. It’s quite the ride.”The exec also praised Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and called it an ‘insane’ and a ‘thrill ride.’

A new set of on-set photos from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two shows that Tom Cruise has again attempted to create some elaborate stunts. Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie took to social media and teased the stunts, with a behind-the-scenes image of filming a V-22 Osprey while in mid-air and a photo taken from the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier.

Mission: Impossible 8 is scheduled for a June 2024 release.

