Bholaa has started coming on its own after a four day extended weekend. The film grew further on Sunday to rake in 13.48 crores at the box office more and that’s good considering more than 50% of revenue is coming from non-national multiplex chains. Usually it’s a 50:50 scenario for majority of films but for a movie like Bholaa, it’s the single screens and multiplexes at the smaller centers that contribute more than what comes from the multiplexes of the big cities.

All of this also translates into the fact that a larger count of audiences are actually watching the film since the ticket prices are far lesser at the centers where the film is gaining good numbers. What Ajay Devgn would be aiming for though is that this trending continues because on one side it’s this segment of audiences patronizing the film, on the other there are the 3D, IMAX and 4DX versions that are keeping the urban audiences engaged.

Meanwhile, the film has also crossed the 40 crores mark and currently stands at 44.28 crores. Though a 50 crores total already would have had a better ring to it, what the film has gained is fair enough as well. The key takeaway here for the action drama is that the trending is positive and though it may not have taken off in a big way, it’s not low either which means eventually Bholaa could turn into a decent success. However for that it would need to keep running and delivering well for the next three weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

