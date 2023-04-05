After receiving massive criticism, the makers of Adipurush recently released new official posters. The film, which stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles, has been in the news for infamous reasons. The makers had dropped the official trailer of the film, a couple of months back. However, it received massive criticism for the different portrayals of Raavan and Lord Ram, among other characters in the film. Just like in the past, the film has once again landed in legal trouble!

After releasing its first official trailer, the makers had landed in legal trouble after an FIR was filed against them for hurting religious sentiments. However, the new case is now different. Owing to the changes, the makers even pushed the release date by six months. Scroll down for more details.

According to the latest media reports, a complaint has been filed against Adipurush makers including film producer, artist and director Om Raut at Sakinaka police station, Mumbai. Reportedly, the complaint is filed by Sanjay Dinanath Tiwari through Mumbai High Court Advocates – Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra. The complainant described himself as a preacher of Sanatan Dharma for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Read the complaint here.

As per the report in India Today the official complaint reads, “Adipurush has been made on the biography of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram from the Hindu religion holy book Ramcharitmanas. The holy book Ramcharitmanas holds importance in Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma has been following this holy book Ramcharitmanas for many ages.”

“Adipurush has been made on the biography of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram from the Hindu religion holy book Ramcharitmanas. The holy book Ramcharitmanas holds importance in Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma has been following this holy book Ramcharitmanas for many ages. The poster shows Maryadapurushottam Lord Shri Ram in a costume contrary to the natural spirit and nature of Ramcharitmanas mentioned in the Hindu scripture,” read the complaint further.

The complaint also mentioned that Prabhas, Sunny Singh and others have been shown on the posters without wearing Janeu (sacred thread.)

Adipurush is slated to hit the screens on June 16, 2023.

