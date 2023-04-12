Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most sorted actors in Bollywood. He was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with Shraddha Kapoor and left his fans impressed. The actor has made a special place in the hearts of the audience by delivering some of the finest performances, such as Sanju, Rockstar, Barfi, among others. However, he has always received backlash for his romantic relationship. Recently, we stumbled upon a clip from What Women Want episode in which RK was asked is there any rule to relationships? And guess what? He was trolled for expressing his views. Scroll below to read the details!

Ranbir married the love of his life Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony last year. The duo also welcomed their daughter Raha and are currently enjoying the best phase of their life. But once Ranbir was known for his commitment issues. Recently, he appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s popular chat show What Women want and was asked to give relationship advice. The actor said there is no rule to a perfect relationship, however, his response didn’t go well with the netizens, and they were quick to roast him in the comment section.

Ranbir Kapoor who starred in the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which was too based on modern relationships, recently appeared on an episode of What Women Want. Notably, the chat show is hosted by his sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the candid chit-chat, he was asked to give relationship advice. Kareena said, “If I ask you, in this generation, relationships are so short-lived, so what do you have to say about that?” To which the actor said, “There is no hard and fast rule that you have to be married, you have to have children, you can be in an open relationship, you can be in live- in relationship, you can be in any kind of relationship. As long as you know, you are honest to yourself and honest to your partner. That’s it. There is no rule.”

The viral clip was shared on RandomShitzz’s Instagram page, and as soon as it came to the notice of netizens, they were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “He is talking about honesty.”

“Ek depression mai chali gyi aur dusri ne Vicky se shaadi kar li, rehne de bhai.”

“Look who is talking….”

“Wrong person to ask lol….”

“Tu mat hi bol farzi…”

Meanwhile, let us know do you agree with Ranbir Kapoor’s statement. Let us know in the comment section below!

