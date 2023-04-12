Stardom comes with a lot of other things apart from fame, and in Salman Khan’s case, it brings a whole lot of controversies. While the actor is currently dealing with death threats, last month, the Bombay High Court quashed criminal proceedings against the actor in a 2019 assault case. Moreover, Bombay HC also mentioned that the court’s proceedings should not be used to harass a celebrity.

A journalist filed a complaint against the actor and his bodyguard Mohd Nawaz Iqbal Shaikh in 2019, alleging criminal intimidation. The journalist claimed that he and his cameraperson tried to film Khan while he was cycling after seeking permission from his bodyguards. However, they manhandled him after the actor objected to filming him.

The Bombay High Court, while quashing criminal proceedings against actor Salman Khan and his bodyguard, observed recently that the judicial process should not be used to harass a celebrity and the person should not be subject to unnecessary oppression.

On March 30, Justice Bharti H Dangre passed the order after hearing the plea filed by the Tiger actor and his bodyguard against the magistrate court that began the proceedings against them. However, the detailed order came out on Tuesday, April 11 in which Justice Bharti H Dangre mentioned that judiciary should not be used to harass an actor.

According to Bar and Bench, the order stated, “The judicial process need not be a means for needless harassment merely because the Accused is a well-known celebrity and without adhering to the procedure of law, he shall not be subjected to unnecessary oppression at the hands of a complainant, who set in the machinery into motion to satisfy his vendetta and assumed that he was insulted by the cine star.”

Previously, the Andheri Magistrate had observed offences under Sections 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, which included intentional assault and criminal intimidation, against Salman Khan. However, Justice Dangre mentioned that the Magistrate failed to follow the procedural mandate and dismissed Section 504 and 506 in the case.

The order by the Justice further stated, “The words uttered in despair or a gesture, however frightful, by itself would not attract Section 504. The allegations against Khan in the complaint, apart from being an afterthought, in no case met the necessary ingredients of Sections 504 and 506, which would have warranted the Magistrate to take cognizance upon a complaint.” The Justice further quashed the order and mentioned that proceeding against Salman Khan would be “nothing short of abuse of the process.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Daggubati Venkatesh and more. The movie is set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2022. On the other hand, he also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

