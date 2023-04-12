Bringing to screen India’s very own sitcom based on three friends living together, Ramesh Sippy Entertainment has roped in Kunal Roy Kapoor, Taha Shah Badussha and Chandan Roy for their upcoming Rohan Sippy directorial web series ‘Misfits’.

Revolving around the story of three friends from different walks of life, ‘Misfits’ promises a dose of fun, entertainment and emotions drawing parallels from International hit shows like Friends and How I Met Your Mother amongst others, to bring a trio of friends together for the digital audience.

Earlier, the Indian Entertainment industry witnessed trio friendship groups in the popular franchise of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, however, it would be the first time that a show is centred around three male protagonists – Kunal Roy Kapoor, Taha Shah Badussha and Chandan Roy.

A source close to the development shared, “The show is currently in post production stage and is expected to release later this year. It is a story of three men from different walks of life turning roommates due to certain situations. Unfolding the hilarious turn of events, Misfits is a light-hearted, slice of life, Indian sitcom offering a breath of fresh air.”

Known for his entertaining performances and characters across platforms and mediums for films like Delhi Belly, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani amongst others, Kunal Roy Kapoor is also known for being a part of shows like TVF Tripling, Bandish Bandits, amongst others. Taha Shah Badussha who was last seen in Taj: Divided By Blood, will be playing a totally different avatar in Misfits, along with Chandan Roy of Panchayat fame.

