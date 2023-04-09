Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress that needs no introduction to anyone globally. Her good looks, good looks and good looks are enough to make an impact on her fans, who adore and admire her realness online and offline. The actress has her own chat show where she calls people from all walks of life, and the recent guest on her show is comedian Bharti Singh where; the two are discussing kids and food and more. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In the episode, Bharti spoke about her journey from Amritsar to Mumbai, and she was starstruck by the glamorous entertainment industry. However, she decided she would not change her ways; little did she know people and fans loved her for who she is. Like how Kareena rules Bollywood, Singh rules the television with her funny antics on the screen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed Bharti Singh on her show ‘What Women Want’, and during a segment on the same, Bebo asked the comedian to rate the situation with stubborn kids and replying to the same, Bharti said, “Acche lagte hai mujhe ziddi bacche. Main chahti hu mera baccha mall mein lete aise karke (stomping her feet), meri insult ho (I like stubborn kids. I want my kid to throw a tantrum at malls, I get embarrassed),” leaving Kareena in splits, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Bharti Singh then told Kareena Kapoor Khan how people scared her when she was pregnant with her son and said, “People try to scare you so much, it feels like you’ve made a mistake. ‘Hmmmm. Gai life ab, ab dekhna kahin nahi kuch kar paegi (This was it, you won’t be able to do anything now)’. I wondered if I made a mistake. People would tell me I would no longer be able to party, will have to sit at home. But nothing changed, everything is the same. Our kids are really good.”

The comedian then revealed that she would want to embrace motherhood again but would only want to have a daughter and said, “Do you have any doctor who has an injection that ensures I will get a daughter?” Responding to her, Bebo said, “Mere do bete hain, mujhe kuch pata nahi (I have two sons, I have no idea).”

Haha, this is one heart-to-heart and fun conversation to watch!

