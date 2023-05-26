Yesterday, in a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for the second time. The actor got married at the age of 60 to fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata on May 25 in an intimate registry marriage. While photos from their hush-hush wedding have flooded the web, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has taken a dig at the actor for his second innings.

Now in his latest Tweet, the Deshdroshi actor has dragged Mahesh Bhatt and Dharmendra in his latest Tweets while talking about the second marriage. Scroll down for more details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KRK Tweeted, “According to Hindu marriage act Ashish Vidyarthi can’t marry again, while his first wife is alive. So he must have changed his religion to get married again like Dharam Ji and Mahesh Bhatt. So can someone tell me, what is his new name Now?” After divorcing Kiran Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt got married to Soni Razdan. While Dharmendra was first married to Prakash Kaur and later tied the knot with Hema Malini.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Uncle hindu dharm me he ki biwi ko talak deke dusre shaadi kar sakte he aapke jaise mulle to char shaadiyan kar sakte he budhape me bhi biwi ki hote hue.”

While another said, “It’s his personal matter. Why u have so much interest on anyone’s personal matter? Grow up ur thought.”

Earlier, sending wishes to Ashish Vidyarthi on his 2nd wedding, he had Tweeted, “Congratulations to 60 years old actor Ashish Vidyarthi who got married second time. Kucch to Sharam Kar lete Bhaisaab!” The Deshdroshi actor’s later received backlash for his words. KRK was trolled for judging the actor for his 2nd marriage.

Meanwhile speaking about his first marriage, Ashish Vidyarthi said, “We tried our best if we could sort out our differences. That we noticed that the differences can be sorted out but it would be in a way that one of us will impose on the other. And that will take away from happiness. And, happiness is all what we want, right? So at that point we both sat down together and said that we would do it amicably.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ashish Vidyarthi’s Ex-Wife Piloo Shares A Cryptic Post Amid His Marriage With Rupali Barua: “You’ve Been Strong Long Enough, It’s Time…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News