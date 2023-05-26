Bollywood and its fark secrets is a long never ending tale. With stories and rumours which might or might not be true. One such tale includes actor Dharmendra, his second wife Hema Malini and actress Anita Raj. Anita Raj, rose the ladder of success in the early 80s a time, Hema Malini had almost retired and Dharmendra’s prowess was at a decline.

This was a time, when the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor was paired in quite a few films opposite Anita Raj. These included, Karishma Kudrat Ka, Zalzala, Insaniyat Ke Dushman to name a few. Working on these films and spending a lot of time with Anita, made Dharam Paaji stike a bond more than friendship with her.

Rumoured reports suggest that Dharmendra fell in love with Anita Raj, during shoot of one of thei films together. Anita was 27 years younger to him but the starlet could not ignore the special attention and space in the supertsar’s life until his second wife Hema Malini intervened.

According to a report in IB times, “Hema Malini got a whiff of the whole situation. The entire family came together to take a stern stand on Dharmendra’s ways. And soon, both Anita and Dharmendra distanced themselves from each-other.” Dharmendra married Hema Malini when he was married to Prakash Kaur. He changed his religion to do so and never divorced his first wife. After he was married to Hema Malini he fell in love with his Zalzala co-star.

Anita Raj, later, went ahead to marry her director from one of the films she starred in with Dharmendra! It was Sunil Hingorani, who directed her and Dharam Ji in Karishma Kudrat Ka. The two actors met on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan when the cupid strike and the fling started according to rumours. After a successful stint on the big screen, Anita moved to Television.

She starred in Eena Meena Deeka in 2000 and took a break. Then she made a comeback in 2013 with Tumhari Pakhi and has been regular on TV since then. She won accolades with Chhoti Sarrdaarni and is now playing Kumund Agrawal in Saavi Ki Savaari.

Talking about Dharmendra, the star will be seen playing Ranveer Singh’s grandfather in Karan Johar‘s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He will next be seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s sci-fi romance produced by Dinesh Vijan.

