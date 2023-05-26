Kangana Ranaut never shies away from voicing her opinion about anything and everything she comes across on social media. Right from writing cryptic Tweets to bash some Bollywood actors and filmmakers, the Queen actress is known for wearing her heart on her sleeves. The diva is making headlines for her reaction to a Tweet that sees a girl wearing short Western clothes to a temple. After coming across the Tweet, Kangana bashed the girl and recalled an incident when she wasn’t allowed in the Vatican.

The photo in the Tweet sees a girl wearing a crop top and matching shorts in a temple in Himachal Pradesh. The photo in question seems to be clicked by another visitor. Taking to Twitter, the Manikarnika actressslammed the girl and wrote, “These are Western clothes, invented and promoted by white people.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut futher revealed, “I was once at the Vatican wearing shorts and t shirt, I wasn’t even allowed in the premises, I had to go back to my hotel and change…. These clowns who wear night dresses like they are casuals are nothing but lazy and lame ….. i don’t think they are capable of having any other intention but there should be strict rules for such fools ….”

Check out the tweet here

These are western clothes, invented and promoted by white people, I was once at the Vatican wearing shorts and t shirt, I wasn’t even allowed in the premises, I had to go back to my hotel and change…. These clowns who wear night dresses like they are casuals are nothing but lazy… https://t.co/EtPssi3ZZj — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 26, 2023

The original Tweet reads, “This is the scene of Baijnath, the famous Shiva temple of Himachal. They have reached Baijnath temple as if they have gone to a pub or nightclub. Such people should not be allowed to enter the temple. I strongly oppose it. Seeing all this, if my thinking is called small or bad, then it is also acceptable!”

ये दृश्य है हिमाचल के प्रसिद्ध शिव मंदिर बैजनाथ का।बैजनाथ मंदिर में ऐसे पहुंचे हैं जैसे किसी पब या नाइटक्लब में गये हों ऐसे लोगों मंदिर में घुसने की अनुमति नहीं दी जानी चाहिए।मैं इसका कड़ा विरोध करता हूं

मेरी सोच को अगर ये सब देख कर छोटा या घटिया कहा जाता है तो भी मंजूर है ! pic.twitter.com/cdxrmobZqf — Nikhi Uniyal (@NikhileshUniyal) May 25, 2023

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency, where she will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She will later be seen in Tejas, Sita: The Incarnation and Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir.

Must Read: Ashish Vidyarthi’s Ex-Wife Piloo Shares A Cryptic Post Amid His Marriage With Rupali Barua: “You’ve Been Strong Long Enough, It’s Time…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News