Bollywood veteran Naseeruddin Shah has been in the industry for almost five decades now and has proved his acting mettle with every project he has picked. The actor is extremely vocal about his views not only about the film industry but also the ruling party. Recently, slamming some award shows, the actor revealed that he used his Filmfare trophies as door handles in his farmhouse.

Shah was recently in the headlines owing to his views on The Kerala Story. The actor accused the Adah Sharma starrer of a propaganda film and slammed its makers.

Naseeruddin Shah has often been rumoured to be using his awards as door handles at his house. Recently, the Taj actor confirmed the rumours were true and slammed award shows for “lobbying.” In an interview with Lallantop, the actor said, “I don’t find any value in these trophies. I was happy when I received the initial ones. But then, trophies started piling up around me. Sooner or later I understood that these awards are a result of lobbying. One is receiving these awards not necessarily because of their merit. So I started leaving them behind.”

The actor revealed that he does respect the National Awards he received, including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Naseeruddin Shah said, “After that, when I received Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, it reminded me of my deceased father who used to always be worried about my job and said things like ‘if you do this useless work, you will become a fool’. So, when I went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to collect the awards, I looked up and asked my dad if he was seeing all this… He was… and I am sure he was happy… I was happy to receive those awards. But I can’t stand these competitive awards.”

It has been a while now since award shows are slammed for giving the prize away to those who are known to the organisers. Calling out such events, the A Wednesday star, “Any actor who has put their life and effort into portraying a role is a good actor. If you just pick one person from the lot and say that ‘this is the best actor of the year’, how’s it fair? I am not proud of those awards. I did not even go collect the last two awards I received.” Ensuring that the rumours about him are true, the actor said, “So, when I built a farmhouse I decided to put these awards there. Whoever goes to the washroom will get two awards each as the handles are made of the Filmfare awards.”

