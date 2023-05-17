Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest Prime Video series ‘Dahaad’, has jokingly said that he and his co-actor Vijay Varma deserve ‘Padma Bhushan’ for their roles!

Replying to a fan who tweeted, “Ok Sonakshi Sinha has KILLED it in Dahaad and how! Also @gulshandevaiah and @realvjy can never put a foot wrong. They act as if they want a lifetime achievement in the next couple of years only. Kya kamaal log hai re yeh dono,” Gulshan wrote: “Padma Bhushan please.”

In ‘Dahaad’, Gulshan, Sonakshi Sinha and Soham Shah play police officers, while Vijay essays the role of a serial killer in a Rajasthan town.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, ‘Dahaad’ is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as executive producers.

Previously, Gulshan Devaiah shared an instance from the shoot days of ‘Dahaad’ and recounted how he took up the role of a ‘prompter’ for co-star Vijay Varma and how his co-stars fondly called him an encyclopedia on set.

“There was a particular scene that was shot in a school. This was Vijay and my first scene together and it was quite an easy scene, where we have an exchange in a corridor. We shot the master/wide take and were shooting the OS (over the shoulder) close ups.”

“It was going well, and suddenly I saw Vijay searching for his line as he had forgotten his line. I was like this is such a good take for me and so I started to prompt him,” said Gulshan Devaiah.

The eight-episode series is streaming on Prime Video.

