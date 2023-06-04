R Madhavan is among the most loved celebrities in Bollywood and the South film industry. The actor, who’s more loved for his chocolate boy image, ruled everyone’s heart with his charismatic smile and acting chops. The actor, who got married to the love of his life Sarita, had once revealed that he was once asked to hide his marital status ahead of the release of his Tamil debut film ‘Alaipayuthey’ helmed by Mani Ratnam, co-starring Shalini.

Earlier in a interview, the RHTDM actor revealed that once the PR department had asked him to hide from media that he got married four months back as Tamil Audience won’t accept him and girls would take aversion to him.

Recently a Reddit user shared R Madhavan’s old video where he’s seen recalling the time during the release of his first film when he was asked by his PR department to hide his marital status. R Madhavan says, “I was one of those guys people thought would never make it as a Tamil actor. During the release of the first film, I was coming out with a romantic film with Shalini and the PR department, when they came to brief us and said, “Whatever you do, Madhavan, don’t tell them you got married four months ago.” I said “Why?” They said, ‘No, no, no married actor has ever made it in the film industry as a romantic hero. The girls will take an aversion for you. It is not going to work out.”

However what R Madhavan did was rather surprising. He further revealed, “I am not very comfortable with a lie and especially about a woman who’s part of my life and to ignore her and to tell the audience that she’s not my wife was not something that I was going to do at all. So I went and told Mani Ratnam, I said, ‘Mani sir, this is what they’re saying. Do you want me to comply?’ And he said, ‘You do whatever you want,'”

“So I told the media then, I said, ‘I’m very sorry that I’m going against the wishes of my PR department but I’m married. My wife’s name is Sarita, we were going around for nine years and we got married and this is it. I was told that the Tamil audiences will not accept me if I told them that I was a married actor. But you know, I am an actor. I cannot undermine or insult my wife. At the same time, I want the Tamil audiences to like my movies. So in all humility, I am married and I hope that they accept me for who I am. I became instantly popular with the ladies when the first film started,” added the actor.

