Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan brought a sweet surprise on its opening day by taking a much better start than predicted. On the second day, the film witnessed decent growth; today, there’s an outside chance of it crossing the 10 crore mark. With such a pleasant picture coming in, some predict it to be a box office success. But wait, are you aware of the film’s budget? Keep reading to know about it!

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film opened to positive reviews from critics, and so far, word of mouth too has been favourable. Amid a liking for the action genre and big spectacles, it’s good to see a mid-ranged light-hearted Bollywood film getting a positive response from the audience. However, there’s still a way to go as the cost of this romantic comedy isn’t that low.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per reports flowing in, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke carries a budget of 50-55 crores, which includes production costs, salaries and advertising expenses. As of now, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer has earned 12.69 crores nett at the Indian box office. So, the first task is to get over the reported budget and enter into a safe zone.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif turned out to be a cheerleader for her husband, Vicky Kaushal, as she praised Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katrina shared a film poster featuring him and Sara Ali Khan. She wrote, “In cinemas now. Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much heart.”

Seeing the gesture, Vicky took to his Instagram and re-posted Katrina’s message. He also dedicated his film’s song ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ to his wife.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Gets Embarrassed As An Audience Says “You Should Take Acting Classes” After He Asks “Why Don’t Actors Take It?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News