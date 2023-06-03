From the past some time, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have been on a promotional spree of their recently released film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. The actor duo has been going places for film promotions and it including Holy Places, Shows on TV shows, The Kapil Sharma Show and different chat shows. While the actor duo has been sharing interesting anecdotes from the film’s shoot, Sara was recently left embarrassed after an audience launched a direct attack on actors.

Sara and Vicky recently appeared on ABP’s show, where a member from the audience got up to ask a question to the actress. While the actress was left speechless and embarrassed, Vicky was seen quickly jumping into her rescue. Scroll down for the details.

It so happened an audience member asked Sara Ali Khan, “If someone wants to be a carpenter, they would keep their ego aside and will learn the skill for 2-4 years. Actors today, don’t take it personally, are just acting for the sake of it. When they know that they want to pursue it as a full-time profession, why don’t they take a sabbatical for 2-3 years and hone their craft? I don’t understand this.”

In her reply, Sara Ali Khan tells him, “Do you think I should do this?” The person replied, “As Vicky said, it is a practising art and it gets better with time, so yes, I think everyone should do it, and you should do it too.”

Further, Vicky Kaushal was seen jumping to Sara Ali Khan’s defense and replied to the audience saying, “It is subjective. Everyone has their own journey. If you have to do acting, there is no particular formula for good acting. It is about your observational and imagination skills. Sometimes, it is a natural talent also. Everyone is an actor since childhood as we all lie at some point or other. But our profession is to make that lie look like truth.”

Adding, “When we see a bad performance, we assume the actor didn’t work on their craft. But that is not the case. They have worked on their craft, maybe not as much as was required for the role.”

Meanwhile, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ hit the screens yesterday, i.e., on June 2 and opened to 5.49 crore in theatres.

