Suniel Shetty is one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi Film Industry who ruled the silver screen with his action avatar. He has been paired with almost every actress of the 90s. Shilpa Shetty to Shilpa Shirodkar, Karisma Kapoor to Raveena Tandon. To everyone’s surprise, he was also paired with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Not once but twice.

Aishwarya made her debut in the year 1997 with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, opposite Bobby Deol. It was a time when the Mohra actor was witnessing a steep downfall in his career. He was paired with the Bachchan Bahu in two films – Radheshyam Sitaram and Hum Panchi Ek Daal Ke. However both the films never saw the light of the day.

Suniel Shetty and Aishwarya Rai started working on Radheshyam Sitaram. They even did a photoshoot for the film and shot most of the scenes. But owing to Shetty’s box office performances, the film was shelved and never released. Interestingly, at that time all the films of the Devdas actress made it to the theatres except these two.

A Reddit thread on ClassicDesiCelebs even shared a picture from the photoshoot where a user joked that the Bhai actor seems like he is getting ready to use Aishwarya instead of weights. Suniel Shetty once in an interview with BBC Hindi, talked about these shelved films. Calling it his bad luck that the films were shelved, the actor said, ” “I did two films with the world’s most beautiful girl, but they could not be released, so this was my bad luck.”

Another Reddit thread shared on BollyBlindsNGossip even uploaded a video from the shelved film where Aishwarya Rai can be seen dancing to a song in ghagra choli, fully decked up as per the 90s. A user commented on why the films were shelved and wrote, “Sunil Shetty was going through a bad time. She had signed two movies with him and neither of them saw a theatrical release due to his poor box office standing. All of the Other Aishwarya movies regardless of how bad they were made it to the cinema, even the much delayed ‘Albela’.”

You can see the photoshoot and the video here.

Do you think Suniel Shetty and Aishwarya Rai would have made a good on-screen pair? The actors were seen together in Umrao Jaan where Shetty had a guest appearance. He also played a cameo as her best friend in the 2004 film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…

