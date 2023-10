Salman Khan is undoubtedly the emperor of the box office! Ever since he made his acting debut in 1989 (as a lead), the actor never looked back and kept climbing the ladders of success. Just like his on-screen persona, his feats at ticket windows, too, have always been larger-than-life. Despite delivering several flops over the years, the superstar has maintained a healthy success ratio, and below is all you need to know!

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Salman Khan’s box office success ratio: (19 + 13 + 5 + 5)/78 x 100 = 53.84%

Total releases – 78

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 19

Maine Pyaar Kiya

Sanam Bewafa

Saajan

Hum Aapke Hai Kaun

Karan Arjun

Jeet

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Biwi No. 1

Hum Saath Saath Hain

No Entry

Partner

Dabangg

Ready

Bodyguard

Ek Tha Tiger

Dabangg 2

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Sultan

Hit- 13

Baaghi

Patthar Ke Phool

Judwaa

Bandhan

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

Baghban

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya

Wanted

Kick

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Tiger Zinda Hai

Plus – 5

Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Tere Naam

Jai Ho

Bharat

Average – 5

Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

Tubelight

Race 3

Dabangg 3

Flop – 34

Kurbaan

Love

Suryavanshi

Ek Ladka Ek Ladki

Jagruti

Dil Tera Aashiq

Andaz Apna Apna

Chaand Ka Tukda

Veergati

Yeh Majhdhaar

Khamoshi

Auzaar

Jaanam Samjha Karo

Hello Brother

Chal Mere Bhai

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye

Tumko Na Bhool Payenge

Yeh Hai Jalwa

Garv

Phir Milenge

Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa

Lucky – No Time For Love

Kyon Ki

Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar

Jaan-E-Mann

Saawan: The Love Season

Salaam-E-Ishq

Marigold

God Tussi Great Ho

Heroes

Yuvvraaj

Main Aur Mrs Khanna

London Dreams

Veer

Losing – 2

Antim

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Overseas Hit – 15

Hum Aapke Hai Kaun

Karan Arjun

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Dabangg

Ready

Bodyguard

Ek Tha Tiger

Dabangg 2

Kick

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Sultan

Tiger Zinda Hai

Race 3

Bharat

Highest-earning film in India –

Tiger Zinda Hai (339.16 crores net)

Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crores gross)

Films in 100 crore club –

10 (Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Tubelight, Race 3, Dabangg 3 & Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan)

Films in 200 crore club –

3 (Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo & Bharat)

Films in 300 crore club –

3 (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan & Tiger Zinda Hai)

