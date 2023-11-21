Taylor Swift is living her love story, and Travis Kelce is the lucky man! They’re the IT couple who’ve been making the most noise in the entertainment and sports industry. We all know that the Kansas City Chiefs player tried to exchange a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. But Tay refused the meeting. So, how did their romance begin? Scroll below for all the new details!

As most know, Taylor was previously dating Joe Alwyn. They were pretty serious about each other, and Swifties were hoping for a wedding announcement soon. Unfortunately, after six years of togetherness, the duo called it quits in April 2023.

Who made the first move: Taylor or Travis?

While Travis Kelce previously spoke all about his efforts on his ‘New Heights’ podcast, Taylor Swift first sparked dating rumors in September 2023. She attended the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, seemingly confirming their romance. But did you know? One of Tay’s best friends played the Cupid.

The beginning of Taylor & Travis’ love story!

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Travis Kelce revealed, “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid.”

It was Taylor Swift who then left a text to her beau. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he added.

Who is the cupid?

Well, we’ve seen Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, and Cara Delevingne, among others, root for Taylor’s romance with Travis Kelce. They recently enjoyed a girls’ night out where Tay threw a viewing party for a Chiefs game.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift also arrived at one of the Kansas City Chiefs games with BFFs Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman.

We wonder who amongst the names above could have played the Cupid?

How do Taylor’s friends feel about her relationship with Travis Kelce?

Meanwhile, there were wild rumors that BFF Selena Gomez isn’t happy about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship as she feels they are rushing into it. Gigi Hadid reportedly agreed with her and had similar thoughts. However, the supermodel quashed all the rumors while reacting to a media portal and clarified that she and Sel are very happy for their girl.

Many others, including Cara Delevingne, Taylor Lautner, and Ryan Reynolds, have previously expressed their happiness for Swift.

We’re hoping Travis Kelce is the endgame for Taylor Swift; there’s no denying they’re head over heels in love. The Anti-Hero singer even changed the lyrics of ‘Karma’ as she sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me” while her lover was in the crowd, enjoying her show alongside her father.

