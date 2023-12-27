Gilbert Arenas sent shockwaves with his claims about Halle Berry. The former NBA player claimed he overheard Harvey Weinstein say the actress slept with him to get part in a movie. Netizens aren’t happy with his revelation and are bashing him for leaking such intimate details about her life. Scroll below for all the details!

Over 80 women came forward and accused Harvey of sexual assault and rape. The list includes A-listers like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, and Cara Delevingne. But Halle wasn’t one of them despite the strong Weinstein effect.

Gilbert Arenas claims about Halle Berry & Harvey Weinstein

On his podcast, No Chill, Gilbert Arenas claimed Harvey Weinstein was at courtside at a playoff game with 3-4 other men. “They were sitting there and talking about, ‘Oh now she (Halle Berry) acting like she don’t know us, she wasn’t saying that when she needed that part,” the NBA player claimed.

The claims did not go well with netizens who felt it wasn’t Gilbert Arenas’ place to be sharing the incident, even if it was true.

Netizens slam Gilbert Arenas

A user slammed, “If Halle Berry didn’t provide this information and speaking about the predatory industry and her experience then he should have NOT..”

Another commented, “Spill your own T, why black men wanna get on random podcasts and tell everybody business but their own.”

A Halle Berry fan clapped back, “Even if it’s true I’m not judging Halle Berry for it. Imagine shaming anyone besides the predator.”

“Defamation of character lawsuit incoming in 54321,” read a comment.

Another reacted, “Soooooo….whats the end state here? Is he tryna embarrass her? 😒 Hopefully she hits him with a cease & desist.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assualt Case

The sexual offender was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was found guilty in a sexual assault and a rape case during the New York trial in 2020.

Additionally, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of 3 charges, including rape, forced oral copulation, and third-degree sexual misconduct, during the Los Angeles trial in 2022. He was sentenced to prison for another 16 years.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Halle Berry Once Slept With Harvey Weinstein Get Part In A Movie? NBA Player Gilbert Arenas Leaks Intimate Conversation: “She Acting Like…” – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News