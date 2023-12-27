The world has lost a shining star. Lee Sun-kyun has passed away at the age of 48. He was found dead in his car at Waryong Park in Seoul. Police have suspected suicide after his wife, Jeon Hye-jin, made an emergency call about a suicide note that she found at home. But did you know the late actor was tormented due to drug and cheating allegations? Scroll below for all the details!

Sun-kyun was one of the most successful actors in the South Korean industry. He had been a part of some really memorable projects like My Mister, Helpless, All About My Wife, and A Hard Day. It was his role as the Park family father, Park Dong-ik, in Parasite that brought him worldwide recognition. While fans thought only sky was the limit for their favorite icon, his tragic death has sent shockwaves all across the globe.

Lee Sun-kyun drug case

In October 2023, Lee was under investigation over alleged use of drugs. He was summoned and questioned for hours on October 28. As per several reports, he passed as many as three tests and requested the officials to carry an additional lie detector test.

The investigation was still underway, but the Parasite star suffered a dent in his reputation due to the allegations. He also voluntarily opted out of the upcoming thriller drama No Way Out and rejected many other acting offers.

Online hate and cheating allegations

Shortly after the drug controversy, a South Korean online community posted pictures of Lee Sun-kyun along with his Parasite co-star Cho Yeo-jeong and accused him of cheating on his wife, Jeon Hye-jin.

The caption read, “Am I the only one who saw it now? It’s so explicit in the video, but during the after-party, it’s not just encouragement , it’s hugging and rubbing and skinship explodes.. A married man, lol . It’s so dirty . Even knowing that he’s a married man, hugging, touching, and hugging his waist is not normal.”

The pictures were from the Parasite after-party, and the co-stars could be seen sharing a friendly hug in public. However, things got ugly as netizens backlashed him, and some even ended up calling him disgusting.

A user wrote, “it’s so disgusting and makes me vomit… Jo Yeo-do seems to be going crazy.”

Another commented, “This guy has been a cheat since he was born.”

“It’s true that I was addicted to drugs or whatever. Looking at the video, it is clear that the two are not in a normal relationship. Go away, both of you,” another commented.

Lee Sun-kyun Death

Lee Sun-kyun passed away on December 27, 2023. As per several Korean media portals, there were burning charcoal briquettes found in his car, hinting at a possible suicide.

He is survived by actress and wife Jeon Hye-jin and two sons.

Agency breaks silence on Lee’s death

HODU&U Entertainment has issued an official statement via Allkpop on the untimely demise of Lee Sun-kyun. The agency has requested people not to spread misinformation.

Lee Sun-kyun’s funeral

The agency has also confirmed that the final goodbye will take place quietly in the presence of his family and colleagues. More details on the funeral are awaited.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Korean updates!

Must Read: Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead In His Car, Wife Finds Suicide Note – All We Know About The Parasite Actor’s Death!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News