‘All I want for Christmas is you’ doesn’t seem to be the case for Mariah Carey, as she calls it quits with Bryan Tanaka. The duo was together for seven years after they first met during one of her tours. He has shared a lengthy note on Instagram confirming their breakup, and below are all the details you need!

Bryan Tanaka is a dancer by profession. He started working with Mariah in 2006 when he joined her Adventures of Mimi tour as a background performer. However, they fell in love and started dating in 2016. Their romance was confirmed in February 2017 when the American singer referred to him as her “boyfriend” during one of the interviews.

Bryan Tanaka Confirms Mariah Carey Split

Bryan Tanaka, 40, took to his Instagram and shared a lengthy note for fans, confirming his breakup with Mariah Carey. He shared, “Dear friends and fans, with mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together.”

Mariah Carey’s ex-boyfriend continued, “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

Take a look at his entire post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka)

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka’s split rumors began last month!

A report by People confirmed Bryan Tanaka did not join Mariah Carey for her Merry Christmas One and All! Tour in mid-November. The report further confirmed that he wasn’t celebrating the festive season with his girlfriend in Aspen, Colo as he usually does. This sparked breakup rumors, leaving fans worried.

Fans couldn’t help but also notice that Bryan was missing from Mariah’s Christmas celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Mariah Carey Relationships

Before Bryan Tanaka, Mariah Carey was previously engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer. In fact, she broke her engagement within a few months in October 2016, the same month she began dating her dancer boyfriend.

Before that, she was married to Nick Cannon (2008-2016). They’re blessed with twins – Moroccan and Monroe.

Carey was also married to Tommy Mottola, whom she divorced after a togetherness of 4 years in 1997.

All I Want For Christmas Is You Celebrations

Currently, Mariah Carey is celebrating because her iconic song All I Want For Christmas Is You continued to rank #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks straight. It also broke the Spotify record and ended up in Global 200 charts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

