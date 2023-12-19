Being a celebrity is not easy, and you are constantly being watched, not to forget fans’ obsession. They cross their limits sometimes, like in the case of the Hollywood star Brad Pitt. An obsessed fan of the actor once got into his house and got a little too comfortable. The stalker was identified as Athena Marie Rolando, and it happened over two decades ago.

Brad turned sixty on Dec 18th, and the actor has been entertaining us over the years. He has worked with some of the most celebrated filmmakers in the industry. The Ocean’s Eleven actor even won an Academy Award for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. He was also associated as a producer with the Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave and played a small part in it.

Brad Pitt was reportedly crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1995 and 2000. In those years, Brad swayed his admirers with his boyish charm, and over the years, it changed to a brooding and rugged one, but he remained as appealing as always. Besides his good looks, the Hollywood star won everyone’s hearts with his fantastic acting, including 19-year-old Athena Marie Rolando’s.

Rolando was a big fan of Brad, but her love for the actor went a but too far. The incident took place on Jan 7th, 1999, as per CheatSheet.com. Rolando reportedly made a doll for Brad Pitt and wanted to give it to him personally. She climbed over an iron-pronged fence at the entrance of Brad Pitt’s estate and roamed inside the property for three hours and remained undetected even after the alarms went off and the dogs started barking. Rolando then explained that she got inside the actor’s house by climbing through an open window. She revealed it in an interview on the talk show Leeza.

The young woman entered Brad’s bedroom, browsed through his stuff, put on his clothes, and lay in his bed. She then took a nap there. As per reports, Rolando was in Pitt’s house for about ten hours before a house staff discovered her sleeping in his room. The housekeeper then called the police, who then arrested her.

The Los Angeles Times shared the official statement released by the LAPD after arresting Rolando from Brad Pitt’s house. It read, “When arrested, the suspect was wearing a blue hat, green sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and tennis shoes belonging to Mr. Pitt. The suspect reportedly adorned herself with Mr. Pitt’s clothing because she was cold.” Meanwhile, Pitt was out of time at the time away from his house filming.

As per People’s report, the stalker pleaded no contest to trespassing, and the judge gave Rolando three years probation with the condition that she would undergo psychological counseling. The judge also issued a complete protective order for the actor and ordered Athena Marie Rolando to stay at least 100 yards away from him and his house. She was also prohibited from contacting, annoying, threatening, harassing, or stalking the actor.

