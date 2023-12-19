Jonathan Majors’ was found guilty by the New York jury in the assault case against his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari, after a two-week trial. Additionally, it has cost him one of the most significant roles in his career: Kang the Conqueror. He gained much recognition as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that’s all gone now. Keep scrolling to get all the deets.

For the unversed, Majors was arrested in March for allegedly harassing Jabbari. Before that, Majors was seen in the role of Kang in the MCU in Ant-Man 3. The film was released in February, establishing him as the next big baddie after Thanos. He first appeared in Loki Season 1 as one of the variants of the time-traveling villain. He impressed everyone with his acting prowess, leading the studio to establish him as a significant character and plan the film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Now, According to reports, including one by The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Majors was convicted of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation. He was acquitted on another assault charge and one count of aggravated harassment. The prosecutors claimed that the Marvel star allegedly twisted Jabbari’s right arm and then struck a blow to her head. Jonathan’s lawyers denied the accusations, calling them fake, and alleged that Jabbari was the aggressor.

During the trial, Jonathan Majors’ driver testified in court and revealed that he was not doing anything, and he had the feeling that Jabbari allegedly hit the actor. A video footage was also released recently, which reportedly showed Grace running after the Marvel actor.

Jonathan Majors will reportedly be sentenced on February 6th and faces one year of jail.

It is a massive blow to Jonathan Majors’ career as a rising talent. The speculations around Jonathan’s future in Marvel had been a talking point since his arrest in March, but the studio and they had months to think of alternatives; they kept mum about it and went along with Majors, and he appeared as Victor Timely in Loki Season 2. According to sources, the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is now being addressed as Avengers 5 only.

In November, Loki creator Michael Waldron had been hired by Marvel to work on Avengers 5. It will be interesting to see how the studio takes course.

