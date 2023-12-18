It’s been five years since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber said, “I do,” but their marriage continues to be a target of trolls every now and then. Despite Justin and Hailey living happily ever after, which is evident in their sweet PDA-filled pics and videos on the gram, many believe Bieber rushed into marriage.

Before calling on forever with the supermodel, the singer was in a long-term, on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez. Jelena, a hybrid name for Justin and Selena, was the embodiment of teen-age dreams, and no one thought they would “never, ever, ever be apart.” Their mutual fans are still not over the breakup, despite the A-listers beginning a new life separately. In fact, on numerous occasions, Hailey and Selena have found themselves subjected to unwanted comparison, which has posed a potential threat to the Peaches singer’s marriage.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber now play each other’s perfect plus ones, sticking together through thick and thin. However, Bieber once admitted that getting married didn’t solve all his problems, contrary to what he expected. In a conversation with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, the singer reflected on his marriage to Hailey, saying that life had been “a journey” thus far.

“I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems, and it didn’t,” Justin said. “It just kind of was a reflection of, like, man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite,” he added.

“You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing,” he continued. “It’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were. That’s just a result of trauma and life circumstances.”

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot in September 2018 in a secret New York City courthouse wedding, just two months after their engagement in July. The couple recently celebrated their fifth anniversary with a Japan holiday. JB also posted an adorable anniversary message for Hailey on his Instagram feed to mark the half-decade milestone with his wife.

