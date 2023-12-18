Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow is a perfect casting, and he has been playing the character for over a decade. He lost the role after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence, followed by the Hollywood A-Lister filing a defamation case against Heard. Recently, an alleged Pirates of the Caribbean 6 poster went viral featuring Depp, sparking speculations of his return to the Disney franchise.

Disney is known for keeping its image clean and tends to cut ties with actors and actresses with bad reputations. Hence, the company allegedly dropped him from the franchise when Depp landed in a defamation trial. There were reports that Margot Robbie would join the universe in a spin-off movie, but that remained inconclusive. But before all these happened, Depp was passionately involved in those movies and once wrote a very angry mail to his assistant after starting the pre-production of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The e-mail came up during the defamation trial, and people learned about it from there. As per CheatSheet.com, the mail sent by Johnny Depp read, “Honestly, I will not again be doing anything that involves the discussion of furthering my embarrassment of having wh*red for all these f***ing wasted pieces of s**t. Nothing. Years on characters that I so ignorantly started to think of as my legacy.”

It further said, “Every c***ing fight, every f***ing time, I held my ugliness and rage deeper down and get in check when there was still room in my head to do such a thing.” The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor explained that it was his reaction to the screenplay of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Johnny Depp also said that the screenplay was not up to the mark, which incurred his wrath via e-mail. In his defense Depp said, “So that was part of this was my anger was that the screenplay was very lazily written, and I had to do a lot of rewriting.”

Johnny Depp’s rewriting saved the film, and it went on to earn over $700 million worldwide.

According to several reports, Johnny Depp was unprofessional while filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and came on set drunk. It allegedly resulted in stopping the shoot for hours; additionally, he would reach there late. These reports vary from Depp’s side of the story, but ultimately, the fans suffer as they are robbed of more entertaining films in the franchise.

Johnny Depp appeared as legendary Captain Jack Sparrow for the first time in 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and was followed by four more movies.

For more updates on Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and such throwbacks on your favorite Hollywood celebs, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell’s Anyone But You Gets R Rating: Cast, Trailer, Release Date – Everything You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News