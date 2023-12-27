Hollywood singer Dua Lipa is having a gala time on her trip to India. A couple of days back, the New Rules singer took everyone by surprise when she dropped a few pictures from Rajasthan, including one with Lord Krishna and Radha. During her vacation in Rajasthan, Dua was seen strolling freely and unrecognized on the streets of the city. Now few days later her clip has gone viral and is being spread widely for all the interesting reasons.

Dua was recently in the news for her screen time in Greta Gerwig directorial Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the lead roles. She has also crooned the hit song ‘Dance The Night’ for the film. Scroll down for details.

In the viral video, Dua Lipa is seen wearing a black striped Chanel full-sleeved round neck top, which she paired with blue denims. Letting her red hair down, she opted for neutral, minimal makeup and brown lips. The singer, along with her friends, is seen strolling on the streets of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Soon after the video went viral, netizens sparked a meme fest, and some even trolled her.

Dua Lipa’s viral clip has divided netizens into sections, and a few have dragged Taylor Swift. While a section is trolling the singer for going unrecognized, others are hailing the Levitating singer for her simplicity. Take a look!

Dua lipa ko na pahchaan ke Rajasthan walo ne usko, uski aukaat dikha di pic.twitter.com/9vXtHr9UB6 — जेंटल मैन (@gentleman07_) December 27, 2023

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Jodhpur people mind their own business, they just don’t care who you are . Dua lipa is freely enjoying roaming around without incels coming up to her or doing tihadi things or ruining her privacy,” while another said, “Ek din me 5000 Gore aate hain Rajasthan, Le Rajasthani – Hogi koi …”

A third one commented, “Ek baar taylor swift ke saath aisa ho jaye toh maza aa jaye,” and fourth one wrote, “Ek baar taylor swift ke saath aisa ho jaye toh maza aa jaye.”

“Bhai mujhe bhi weeknd,Justin bribery and ed sheeran ke alawa aur koi nhi Pata…ha kisi ek Taylor swift ka naam suna hai,” read a comment.

Another wrote, “I can confirm that if this dua lipa don’t need to troll she ‘s networth is more than Rajasthan GDP.”

Earlier, sharing a couple of photos from her trip to Rajasthan, India, she wrote, “Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this Dua Lipa’s viral video? Do let us know.

