Bob Odenkirk’s action sequel Nobody 2 has stumbled badly at the box office, failing to live up to the success of the first film. Currently running in only about 129 theatres across North America, it is pulling in just a few thousand dollars per day. While other Hollywood titles dominate the box office news, this Universal Pictures release has quietly managed to surpass one of the year’s critical horror hits, despite its struggles.

Nobody 2 Box Office Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

The movie was made on a $25 million budget but has so far earned just $41.1 million worldwide, far below the break-even point. Most of its revenue, around 55%, came from the domestic market, while the limited international release contributed the rest, per Box Office Mojo.

Nobody 2 Box Office Summary

North America: $21.6 million

International: $19.5 million

Worldwide: $41.1 million

Nobody 2 stands among several titles under the Universal banner that fell short of expectations this year. While Warner Bros. delivered one hit after another in 2025 across different genres, Universal’s performance stayed lukewarm. Two of its other ongoing releases, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie and Him, are also struggling in theatres and appear to be heading toward box office flops.

Nobody 2 Quietly Overtakes Bring Her Back

Despite Nobody 2’s weak reception, the film has quietly overtaken A24’s horror hit Bring Her Back in worldwide earnings. That horror title had pulled in around $39.3 million worldwide on a $15 million budget and was one of the many successful horror offerings this year.

Nobody 2 had surpassed Bring Her Back’s domestic earnings much earlier, and only recently did it edge past the film’s worldwide total. However, it still falls short on the international front, where the horror film maintains a lead.

Bring Her Back Box Office Summary

North America – $19.3m

International – $20m

Worldwide – $39.3m

The action sequel may not have set the box office on fire, but it has managed to cross at least one benchmark before wrapping up its run. For those still interested, the film is now available to watch on Prime Video and Apple TV on a pay-per-view basis.

