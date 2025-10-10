With a current global haul of $48.4 million, Francis Lawrenceâ€™s dystopian thriller, The Long Walk, has just surpassed the lifetime earnings of one of the greatest horror movies of all time â€“ Stanley Kubrickâ€™s iconic 1980 film, The Shining. The latest Stephen King adaptation has collected $32.7 million in North America and an additional $15.7 million internationally. Now ranking among the top 50 highest-grossing titles of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo, the film has almost matched the worldwide total of the Mel Gibson-directed action thriller Flight Risk.

At its current pace, The Long Walk is expected to cross the $50 million global box office mark within the next few days. As it inches closer to the milestone, the critically acclaimed survival thriller is also nearing the global earnings of a 93%-rated, award-winning period drama starring Adrien Brody. Weâ€™re talking about the 2024 film, The Brutalist. Hereâ€™s how much The Long Walk still needs to earn to outgross it in worldwide earnings.

The Long Walk vs. The Brutalist â€“ Box Office Comparison

Hereâ€™s how the two films stack up at the global box office

The Long Walk â€“ Box Office SummaryÂ

North America: $32.7 million

International: $15.7 million

Worldwide: $48.4 million

The Brutalist â€“ Box Office SummaryÂ

North America: $16.2 million

International: $ 3 4 . 2 million

4 2 Worldwide: $50.4 million

As you can see, The Long Walk currently trails The Brutalist by approximately $2 million in worldwide earnings, and it is expected to take just a few more days to outgross the film at the global box office.

Will The Long Walk Crack 2025â€™s Top 40?

Currently, the filmâ€™s global haul stands at $48.4 million. To enter 2025â€™s top 40, The Long Walk needs to surpass the current 40th-ranked film, Den of Thieves: Pantera, which has earned $58.4 million. This means the dystopian thriller must collect roughly $10 million more to reach the milestone. If positive word-of-mouth continues and recent theatrical releases donâ€™t significantly impact audience turnout, The Long Walk still has a chance of securing a spot among the yearâ€™s top 40 highest-grossing titles. The final verdict should be clear in the next few weeks.

More About The Long Walk

The film follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner. It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among others.

The Long Walk â€“ Official Trailer

