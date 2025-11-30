Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has climbed into the top 25 highest-grossing movies of this year worldwide. It reached this position by relying mostly on international markets, even though it kept earning millions in the US while losing theater counts through the week. The heist drama sequel cost $90 million to make and was released on November 14. At this stage, it trails behind the earlier two films of the franchise, Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2, in every part of its box office run.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Box Office Performance: International Markets Continue To Drive the Franchise

After 15 days in theaters, the movie has earned more than $154.6 million worldwide. Around 29% of this amount comes from domestic markets, which is close to $45 million. The remaining share comes from international territories, reaching a strong $109.4 million. The global fan base of the franchise continues to lift the movie, and both earlier entries also collected more overseas than in the US. Now with the weekend ahead, the international number is likely to grow further.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Box Office Summary

North America – $45.2 million

International – $109.4 million

Worldwide – $154.6 million

The movie has taken a hit due to new releases like Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2, among which the Broadway musical sequel is expected to affect the domestic market far more, since it holds less strength globally. The main global threat to Now You See Me: Now You Don’t comes from Zootopia 2, which maintains a wide presence outside the US and can draw audiences away in several major regions.

New Milestone As It Passes Freakier Friday

Even with these challenges, the movie has crossed an important milestone. It has outgrossed the year’s highest earning live action comedy drama, Freakier Friday ($153.1 m), which marked the return of Lindsay Lohan alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. By moving ahead of that title, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t now holds the 23rd position among the highest-grossing films of the year. It also becomes the 26th title of 2025 to cross the $150 million mark worldwide (per Box Office Mojo), adding another achievement to its run.

Still, the climb remains far from easy, as reaching its own production cost will demand a long stretch. The budget and related expenses come close to $225 million, and the current pace leaves a wide gap. The international markets may help control the drop, but the movie needs consistent earnings over the next weeks to move near recovery. The franchise name continues to support it, yet the road ahead will test its strength across every region.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good Worldwide Box Office: Ariana Grande’s Music Hit Climbs Into The Year’s Top 15 Highest-Grossing Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News