Zootopia 2 has not yet finished its opening weekend and is edging closer to the $250 million mark at the worldwide box office. The film is eyeing a massive five-day opening weekend worldwide. It has earned almost $100 million in China alone. The animated sequel missed the century mark at the domestic box office on Friday, day 3. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

The animated movie, which has received positive reviews, is winning hearts during its opening weekend. It has no serious competition at the cinemas until Avatar: Fire and Ash is released in late December. It is the biggest Hollywood animation of the year, already surpassing the original Pixar animation, Elio. It has also beaten big-budget Hollywood flops, including One Battle After Another and Snow White, in just three days.

Zootopia 2’s worldwide collection in three days

The Zootopia sequel collected another $61.3 million at the overseas box office on Friday, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. The movie has earned this collection across 52 international markets. In just three days, the film has hit the $135.3 million cume overseas. It includes $94.2 million gross from China alone. Allied to the $97.7 million domestic collection, the worldwide total hits $233.0 million. It crossed the $250 million mark worldwide on Saturday.

Already the 19th highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide

Zootopia 2 has surpassed the global haul of several Hollywood biggies to break into 2025’s top 20 highest-grossing films list. It has beaten Snow White’s $205.6 million and One Battle After Another’s $202.1 million worldwide collections to break into the top 20. The animated sequel is already the 19th highest-grossing film of 2025. It might even enter 2025’s top 10 highest-grossers list during its opening weekend alone.

Global opening weekend projection

Based on the media reports, it is crossing $500 million today. The Zootopia sequel is projected to earn between $155 million and $165 million in its five-day opening weekend in North America. Internationally, the film is projected to earn between $365 million and $410 million, resulting in a global opening weekend of $520 million to $575 million. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $97.7 million

International – $135.3 million

Worldwide – $233.0 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Predator: Badlands North America Box Office Day 22: Scores Biggest 4th Friday Ever For Any Film With The Predator, Despite Losing 350 Screens

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News