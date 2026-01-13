We Bury the Dead faced harsh treatment in its second weekend, showing how quickly interest can fade even with strong early reviews. The film holds a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 85%. Yet, the opening weekend told a different story at the ticket counters.

We Bury The Dead Box Office Performance

The movie’s domestic debut brought in $2.5 million from 1,172 theaters, placing the film at number 11 on the chart. The second weekend proved to be far more challenging.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film finished the weekend with $371,885 from 851 theaters, as of Sunday morning. The decline reached 85.1%, placing the movie alongside For King + Country: A Drummer Boy Christmas – Live and Boy Kills World for the seventh-worst second-week drop ever recorded for a non-re-release.

A reduced theater count played a crucial role, as the film lost 321 locations. But audience interest declined even faster. The per-screen average dropped from $2,134 in the first week to $436 in the second, indicating a more significant issue beyond availability.

We Bury the Dead Box Office Summary

North America – $3.5 million

International – $18,300

Total – $3.5 million

The viewer response is a major factor. While critics supported the film, the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter currently stands at 47%, based on over 250 verified audience ratings. The word of mouth was leaning towards negative, limiting repeat business and slowing new ticket sales.

Competition has also played a role in cutting short the film’s run. The creature feature Primate debuted during the same weekend, adding pressure. Attention around the zombie film further thinned with several major horror releases approaching before the end of February, including 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Return to Silent Hill, The Strangers: Chapter 3, and Scream 7.

We Bury The Dead Plot

The zombie drama follows Ava Newman, played by Daisy Ridley, as she searches for her missing husband Matt Whelan during a spreading outbreak in Australia.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

