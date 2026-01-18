The post-apocalyptic survival thriller Greenland 2: Migration hit theaters on January 9, 2026, clashing directly with the horror release Primate on the same day. However, in the 2026 yearly box office standings, the Gerard Butler-led sequel is currently trailing Primate in both domestic and worldwide earnings, as per Box Office Mojo. At the time of writing, Greenland 2 has raised $11.7 million domestically, placing it around $4.3 million behind Primate, which has raised $16 million in North America. It remains to be seen whether the sequel can reduce this gap as its theatrical run continues over the coming weeks.

As of now, Greenland 2: Migration is also trailing behind the first film’s lifetime haul of $52.3 million. However, the first film did not receive a theatrical release in North America due to the pandemic. This means the sequel will need to earn roughly $40.6 million more domestically to surpass its predecessor at the box office.

Meanwhile, as it continues its ongoing run, Greenland 2 is steadily closing in on the North American total of a 1992 drama, City of Joy, starring Hollywood actor Patrick Swayze and Indian actor Om Puri. Here’s how much more Greenland 2: Migration needs to earn to outgross the film at the domestic box office.

Greenland 2: Migration vs. City of Joy – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Greenland 2: Migration – Box Office Summary

North America: $11.7 million

International: $2.1 million

Worldwide: $13.8 million

In comparison, City of Joy earned $14.6 million in North America. Based on the figures above, Greenland 2: Migration is currently trailing the Patrick Swayze and Om Puri starrer by around $2.9 million domestically. At its current pace, it appears to be only a matter of time before the Gerard Butler-led survival sequel overtakes City of Joy in domestic earnings.

What’s Greenland 2: Migration All About?

Set five years after a comet devastates much of Earth, the sequel follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffin Davis) as they are forced to leave the relative safety of their Greenland bunker. They embark on a dangerous journey across a shattered world in search of a new home.

Greenland 2: Migration – Official Trailer

