The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants continues to show life at the US box office despite losing 628 theaters last weekend. The animated sequel by Paramount arrived during the packed Christmas holiday corridor on December 19, facing stiff competition from multiple releases. Even though the opening phase moved slowly, Search for SquarePants has kept finding space to grow and stay relevant in a demanding market.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Box Office Performance So Far

As of now, the film stands at $144.9 million globally, as per Box Office Mojo. The United States has contributed $67.8 million (till January 19, 2026), while overseas markets have delivered a solid $77.1 million (as last reported). International audiences have played a key role in keeping the overall total balanced, adding weight to the film’s long-term prospects.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Box Office Summary

Domestic – $67.8 million

International – $77.1 million

Worldwide – $144.9 million

Reduced Theater Count Doesn’t Affect The Box Office Momentum

Domestic business during the latest weekend remained encouraging despite reduced reach. Despite a drop in theater count to 1,939 from 2,567 on Friday, the film collected $2.3 million across the three-day frame. The per-screen average settled at $1.23K reflecting consistent interest even with fewer locations.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’ Critical Praise & Audience Response

Critical response has added further support. Rotten Tomatoes shows an 82% critics’ score, signaling broad approval for the animated sequel. Audience response sits lower at 68% on the Popcornmeter, yet remains supportive enough to sustain box office legs in US theaters.

Break-Even Target & Domestic Box Office Outlook

The film needs around $160 million worldwide to reach the break-even mark, and based on the present earning rate, the target remains difficult but not impossible. As of now, expectations point toward a $75 million domestic finish by the end of its box office journey.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Plot & Storyline

On the story front, the film follows SpongeBob as he sets out to prove his bravery. The journey pairs him with the ghost pirate The Flying Dutchman, sending the duo through the Underworld in an adventure designed to keep younger audiences engaged.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

