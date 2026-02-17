It’s been four days since Sony’s animated sports comedy GOAT hit the big screen, and the film has opened to encouraging numbers at the domestic box office. During the three-day Valentine’s Day weekend, it exceeded earlier industry projections by collecting an impressive $27.2 million in North America, finishing just behind Wuthering Heights, which led the three-day period with $32.8 million.

The basketball-themed animated feature added another $7.8 million on Monday, reflecting just a 6% drop from its Sunday earnings and pushing its North American total to $35 million. Internationally, the film has raised $15.6 million so far, bringing its worldwide total to $50.6 million. Backed by positive critical reception and strong word of mouth, GOAT now heads into another crucial phase of its theatrical run.

One interesting question now emerges: what worldwide total will it need to surpass each film in Pixar’s immensely popular Cars trilogy? Let’s break down the numbers.

GOAT vs. Cars Trilogy – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Sony’s latest animated release stacks up globally, based on Box Office Mojo data:

GOAT – Box Office Summary

North America: $35 million

International: $15.6 million

Worldwide: $50.6 million

Now, let’s look at how each film in Pixar’s Cars franchise performed worldwide:

Cars (2006): $462 million Cars 2 (2011): $559.9 million Cars 3 (2017): $383.9 million

Analysis

With a current global total of $50.6 million, GOAT is still in the early phase of its theatrical run and remains well behind the lifetime earnings of all three Cars films. To surpass the lowest-grossing entry, Cars 3 ($383.9 million), the Sony animated sports comedy would need to grow more than 7.5x its present worldwide haul.

Overtaking the original Cars ($462 million) would require roughly $411 million more, while beating Cars 2, the franchise’s highest earner at $559.9 million, would require an additional $509.3 million globally.

That said, GOAT has shown encouraging early momentum, particularly with an impressive three-day weekend and its strong Monday hold. If the film continues to display solid weekday legs, supported by international earnings, it could meaningfully narrow this gap in the coming weeks. However, it remains to be seen if GOAT can outgross all three films in the Cars trilogy.

GOAT Plot

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story centers on Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. But in a sport ruled by bigger, faster, and more ferocious animals, Will faces a big challenge. The film follows his underdog journey as he fights to prove that heart and determination can matter just as much as size and strength.

GOAT – Trailer

