Briarcliff Entertainment’s latest release, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, opened to a bittersweet haul over Valentine’s Day weekend. Directed by Gore Verbinski, the sci-fi action film was released in 1,610 theaters across North America on Friday, February 13, alongside three other titles.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die Box Office Performance

After four days in theaters, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die earned $4.1 million against a $20 million budget, per Box Office Mojo. All of the film’s earnings so far have come from the domestic market, as it has not yet been released internationally.

The film debuted with $1.4 million on Friday, followed by $1.3 million on Valentine’s Day. It grossed $840,000 on Sunday and added $505,000 on President’s Day Monday, bringing its four-day total to $4.1 million. The per-screen average stands at $2,562.

Briarcliff Entertainment Scores Its Biggest Opening Ever

Although the movie failed to rank among the top 5 titles at the North American box office, it delivered the biggest opening ever for Briarcliff Entertainment and is already the distributor’s 6th-highest-grossing release.

Top 6 Highest-Grossing Briarcliff Entertainment Movies In North America:

Blacklight – $9.5 million The Hill – $7.6 million Fahrenheit 11/9 – $6.3 million Kandahar – $4.8 million Stitch Head – $4.5 million Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die – $4.1 million

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The movie’s Tomatometer score stands at an impressive 85% from 138 reviews, whereas the Popcornmeter score is at 88% from more than 100 verified ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die: Plot & Cast

The film features Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chaudhry, Tom Taylor, and Juno Temple. It follows a “Man from the Future” who arrives at a diner in Los Angeles and must recruit a group of disgruntled patrons for a one-night mission to save the world from a rogue artificial intelligence.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Project Hail Mary Box Office: Early Projections Signal Blockbuster Potential, Eyes The Martian’s Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News