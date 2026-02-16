Sony’s original animated film, GOAT, has crushed industry projections with a spectacular weekend debut following its wide release in North America. Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the sports comedy film was released on Friday, November 13, alongside Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights, Chris Hemsworth’s Crime 101, and Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die. The film is currently playing in 3,863 theaters across the region.

GOAT Opening Weekend Earnings & Worldwide Collection

Made on an estimated budget of around $80-$90 million, GOAT has earned $47.6 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. Domestically, it grossed $26 million in its three-day frame and $32 million over the 4-day holiday weekend, with a per-screen average of $6,730 and $8,283, respectively. Internationally, the film has added a solid $15.6 million.

GOAT Box Office Summary

North America – $32 million

International – $15.6 million

Total – $47.6 million

The film opened with $7.1 million on Friday, followed by $11.8 million on Saturday, which fell on Valentine’s Day. It earned another $7.1 million on Sunday and $6 million on Presidents’ Day Monday. It ranked second among the top-performing titles on the North American weekend charts.

How GOAT Compares To Other Animated Movie Openings

Comparing its three-day opening to other notable animated releases, GOAT lands somewhere in the middle of the pack.

The Wild Robot – $35.8 million Elemental – $29.6 million Encanto – $27.2 million GOAT – $26 million The Bad Guys – $24 million Elio – $20.8 million Wish – $19.7 million Migration – $12.5 million

Viewers’ strong word of mouth helped the film debut higher than industry expectations, especially since original animated titles often face a tougher box-office path without Disney’s distribution backing.

The movie has received mostly positive reviews from critics, earning a 79% Tomatometer score based on 58 reviews.

GOAT: Plot & Cast

The ensemble voice cast includes Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Jennifer Hudson, and Stephen Curry, among others.

The film follows an anthropomorphic goat named Will Harris, who aspires to become the greatest of all time at a basketball-like sport known as roarball.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Jacob Elordi’s Net Worth 2026: Here’s How Much The Wuthering Heights Actor Owns

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News