James Cameron’s Pandora threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is now just inches away from breaking into the top 15 highest-grossing films of all time worldwide. Released on December 19 last year, the movie has already become the third consecutive billion-dollar hit in the Avatar franchise. Despite new releases and strong overseas competition, the film has maintained a steady presence in both North America and international markets.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Performance

According to Box Office Mojo, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned $1.4 billion in two months against a $400 million production budget. Domestically, it earned $396.5 million, while international markets have contributed $1 billion.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Summary

North America – $396.5 million

International – $1 billion

Worldwide – $1.46 billion

Over the Valentine’s Day weekend, Avatar: Fire and Ash grossed a strong $9.4 million in its 9th 3-day frame overseas, marking just a 23% drop while playing across 53 markets.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Surpasses Barbie & Frozen II At The Worldwide Box Office

The film has also now outgrossed Barbie ($1.4 billion) and Frozen II ($1.45 billion) worldwide to become the 16th highest-grossing movie of all time. Additionally, it ranks as the 7th highest-grossing movie worldwide in the post-COVID era.

Top 15 Highest Grossing Films (Worldwide)

Avatar – $2.9 billion Avengers: Endgame – $2.7 billion Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.3 billion Titanic – $2.26 billion Ne Zha 2 – $2.25 billion Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens – $2.07 billion Avengers: Infinity War – $2.05 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.9 billion Zootopia 2- $1.8 billion Inside Out 2 – $1.69 billion Jurassic World – $1.67 billion The Lion King – $1.66 billion The Avengers – $1.52 billion Furious 7 – $1.51 billion Top Gun: Maverick – $1.49 billion

Top 7 Highest Grossing Films Worldwide (Post-COVID)

Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.3 billion Ne Zha 2 – $2.2 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.9 billion Zootopia 2 – $1.8 billion Inside Out 2 – $1.6 billion Top Gun: Maverick – $1.49 billion Avatar: Fire and Ash – $1.46 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: GOAT North America Box Office: Sony’s Original Animated Comedy Crushes Projections With $26M Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News