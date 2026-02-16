James Cameron’s Pandora threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is now just inches away from breaking into the top 15 highest-grossing films of all time worldwide. Released on December 19 last year, the movie has already become the third consecutive billion-dollar hit in the Avatar franchise. Despite new releases and strong overseas competition, the film has maintained a steady presence in both North America and international markets.
Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Performance
According to Box Office Mojo, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned $1.4 billion in two months against a $400 million production budget. Domestically, it earned $396.5 million, while international markets have contributed $1 billion.
Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Summary
- North America – $396.5 million
- International – $1 billion
- Worldwide – $1.46 billion
Over the Valentine’s Day weekend, Avatar: Fire and Ash grossed a strong $9.4 million in its 9th 3-day frame overseas, marking just a 23% drop while playing across 53 markets.
Avatar: Fire and Ash Surpasses Barbie & Frozen II At The Worldwide Box Office
The film has also now outgrossed Barbie ($1.4 billion) and Frozen II ($1.45 billion) worldwide to become the 16th highest-grossing movie of all time. Additionally, it ranks as the 7th highest-grossing movie worldwide in the post-COVID era.
Top 15 Highest Grossing Films (Worldwide)
- Avatar – $2.9 billion
- Avengers: Endgame – $2.7 billion
- Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.3 billion
- Titanic – $2.26 billion
- Ne Zha 2 – $2.25 billion
- Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens – $2.07 billion
- Avengers: Infinity War – $2.05 billion
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.9 billion
- Zootopia 2- $1.8 billion
- Inside Out 2 – $1.69 billion
- Jurassic World – $1.67 billion
- The Lion King – $1.66 billion
- The Avengers – $1.52 billion
- Furious 7 – $1.51 billion
- Top Gun: Maverick – $1.49 billion
Top 7 Highest Grossing Films Worldwide (Post-COVID)
- Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.3 billion
- Ne Zha 2 – $2.2 billion
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.9 billion
- Zootopia 2 – $1.8 billion
- Inside Out 2 – $1.6 billion
- Top Gun: Maverick – $1.49 billion
- Avatar: Fire and Ash – $1.46 billion
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
