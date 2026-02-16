YouTuber Markiplier’s horror blockbuster, Iron Lung, continued its box office dominance over Valentine’s Day weekend in North America. Already the most profitable film of 2026 so far, the film is based on the 2022 video game of the same name and was released on January 30 across 3,015 theaters in the region.

Iron Lung Box Office Performance

After 17 days, Iron Lung has earned $46.5 million worldwide, inching closer to the $50 million mark. According to The Numbers, the film grossed $37.5 million domestically, while its international total stands at $9 million.

Iron Lung Box Office Summary

North America – $37.5 million

International – $9 million

Worldwide – $46.5 million

Currently playing in 2,445 theaters, the film earned a strong $3.5 million in its 3rd weekend in North America, marking just a drop of 49.4% from last weekend.

How Iron Lung Compares To Other Video Game Horror Films

Compared to other horror films based on video games, Iron Lung’s third weekend haul ranks among the strongest in the genre.

Third-Week Domestic Performance Of Video Game-Based Horror Movies

Return to Silent Hill – $116,000 (-88.2%)

Until Dawn – $2 million (-49%)

Resident Evil – $2.9 million (-56.2%)

Made on a modest $3 million budget, Iron Lung has earned more than 12 times its budget from its North American run alone. The film is now eyeing a total of around $50 million by the end of its North American box office run.

Iron Lung Plot & Rotten Tomatoes Score

The movie follows a convict named Simon (played by Markiplier) in a post-apocalyptic future after “The Quiet Rapture” event. He explores a blood ocean on a desolate moon in a submarine called the Iron Lung, searching for missing stars and planets.

The movie drew mixed reviews from critics and high praise from audiences. The Tomatometer score for Iron Lung is 59% from 32 reviews, while the Popcornmeter score is a high 89% based on more than 2,500 ratings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

