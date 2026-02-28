Sony’s latest original animation, GOAT, has delivered a solid box office run despite carrying no Disney label. Alongside Wuthering Heights, the film has remained among the top two performers in North America since its release. Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the title has already crossed the $100 million mark worldwide, becoming the second release of the year to reach that milestone. Two weeks after arriving in theaters, the performance offers a clear comparison with Disney’s 2025 animated film Elio.

GOAT Box Office Performance So Far

Produced on an $80–$90 million budget, GOAT has collected $105.9 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Domestic revenue stands at $61.9 million from 3,863 theaters over 14 days, while international markets have added $44 million.

GOAT Box Office Summary

North America – $61.9 million

International – $44 million

Worldwide – $105.9 million

Opening weekend delivered $27.2 million, placing the film second on the weekend charts. Performance strengthened in the following frame, where the film reached the top position with $16.8 million from the three-day period. Box office growth across regions has reflected stable audience interest and sustained ticket sales.

Elio Trails GOAT In Early Domestic Comparison

GOAT’s comparison with Disney’s Elio highlights the difference in early performance. Elio earned $20.8 million during its opening weekend from 3,750 theaters and ranked third on the charts. Second weekend revenue reached $10.4 million from the same theater count, pushing the domestic total to nearly $41.9 million after 10 days.

After 14 days, domestic earnings stood at $49.3 million while the film maintained a place among the top four titles in North America. Audience turnout showed moderate support during the same period.

Two Week Domestic Gap Favors GOAT

Domestic comparison after two weeks shows GOAT ahead of Elio by nearly $12 million, establishing a visible lead. Elio carried a production cost between $150 million and $200 million and ended its global run at $154 million worldwide. North America contributed $72.9 million to that figure. The financial outcome placed the Disney release among the major box office disappointments of the year.

GOAT continues its theatrical journey with an important target ahead. The estimated break-even point stands near $225 million, requiring sustained performance in the coming weeks. Third weekend collections will play a major role in narrowing the gap toward profitability.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

