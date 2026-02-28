After Primate flopped at the box office, Paramount is lining up a strong comeback with its next horror release, Scream 7. Directed by Kevin Williamson, the slasher film is already rewriting records even before its full release. Thursday preview numbers in North America have set the tone for what could be a major turnaround for the studio. The film arrives in theaters this Friday, February 27, carrying high expectations and a strong wave of audience interest.

Scream 7 Sets Record Thursday Preview Numbers

Made on a $45 million budget, Scream 7 pulled in $7.8 million from Thursday previews, according to The Numbers. The figure marks the highest preview earnings in the history of the Scream franchise, surpassing the fifth installment’s $5.7 million preview haul.

Fourth Biggest Post-COVID Preview Performance For A Horror Movie

The film’s pre-release performance goes beyond franchise records. Among horror releases in the post-COVID era, Scream 7 now ranks as the 4th biggest in preview earnings.

5 Highest Horror Movie Preview Earnings Post-COVID

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $13 million Five Nights at Freddy’s – $10.3 million The Conjuring: Last Rites – $8.5 million Scream 7 – $7.8 million Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – $7.2 million

Sixth Biggest Horror Previews of All Time

With $7.8 million, Scream 7 also claims the 6th biggest preview total of all time in the horror genre.

The five highest-grossing horror movie previews of all time are-

IT – $13.5 million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $13 million IT: Chapter 2 – $10.5 million Five Nights at Freddy’s – $10.3 million The Conjuring: Last Rites – $8.5 million

Scream 7 Opening Weekend Box Office Projections

Based on these preview earnings, Scream 7 is shaping up to become the first major horror blockbuster of the year. Projections suggest an opening weekend between $60 and $70 million in North America. Such a debut would stand nearly double the $32 million opening of Wuthering Heights, which currently holds the highest opening weekend of the year.

The film also aims to post the biggest opening weekend in the history of the Scream franchise.

Scream Franchise Opening Weekend Numbers In North America

Scream (1996) – $12.1 million Scream 2 (1997) – $32.9 million Scream 3 (2000) – $34.7 million Scream 4 (2011) – $18.6 million Scream (2022) – $30 million Scream 6 (2023) – $44.4 million

Rotten Tomatoes Score For Scream 7 Divides Critics & Audiences

Critical reception, however, tells a different story. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 33% score from 126 reviews. Audience response paints a far brighter picture, with viewers giving it 78% from more than 1000 verified ratings.

Scream 7: Cast & Plot

The film follows a new Ghostface killer who targets Sidney Prescott’s daughter. It stars Neve Campbell, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, and Courteney Cox, reprising their roles from the previous films. The new faces include Isabel May, Anna Camp, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Mckenna Grace, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Mark Consuelos, Tim Simons, and Joel McHale.

Scream 7 Final Trailer:

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

