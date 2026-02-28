After spending more than three months in theaters, Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 was still playing in over 1,800 North American locations as of February 25. The film has earned a massive $1.850 billion worldwide, though it’s behind 2025’s top global grosser, Ne Zha 2, which stands at a massive $2.260 billion. In the process, Zootopia 2 has surpassed the likes of Inside Out 2 ($1.699 billion) and Frozen II ($1.454 billion) to emerge as the highest-grossing Hollywood animated film of all time. Made on a reported budget of $150 million, the sequel has so far earned a staggering 12.3 times its production cost.

The film has also climbed to the top spot domestically, as per Box Office Mojo. With a North American total of $424.4 million, Zootopia 2 has narrowly overtaken A Minecraft Movie ($424.1 million) to become 2025’s highest-grossing release in the domestic market. Despite being deep into its theatrical run and facing fresh competition from newer titles like Wuthering Heights and GOAT, the animated hit continues to show staying power, adding another $127,803 on Wednesday.

As its theatrical run continues, the Zootopia sequel is now inching closer to the domestic lifetime total of Steven Spielberg’s iconic sci-fi classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), which earned 76 times its budget. Read on to find out how much more the film needs to earn to surpass the beloved blockbuster at the North American box office.

Zootopia 2 Vs. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the domestic and global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $424.4 million

International: $1.426 billion

Worldwide: $1.850 billion

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial – Box Office Summary

North America: $439.5 million

International: $357.8 million

Worldwide: $797.3 million

While Zootopia 2 has outperformed E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial globally, earning more than double the sci-fi classic’s lifetime worldwide total, it still trails Steven Spielberg’s film in the domestic market. With a current North American haul of $424.4 million, the Disney sequel needs roughly $15.1 million more to surpass E.T.’s $439.5 million domestic benchmark. Given that the film is already deep into its theatrical run, overtaking the iconic 1982 blockbuster domestically appears challenging at this stage. It will depend on how long it can sustain its late-stage box office momentum.

Zootopia 2 – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

